- Weekly Market Outlook (21-25 August)
- Newsquawk week ahead: Jackson Hole, PBoC LPR, Flash PMIs, CBRT, Japan's Tokyo CPI
The two big events are, and I'm struggling to rank them by importance, so let me just do them chronologically:
- Nvidia earnings are due on Wednesday August 23 after the close of regular trading hours in the US, that is after 4pm US Eastern time. . analysts are expecting earnings to jump over 300% year over year ... a very high bar to clear for surprises
and then:
Nvidia will rock the after-hours S&P and Nasdaq. I doubt Powell will do the same.