US inflation today hit the fastest pace since 1982.

The rise in prices matched market expectations and that led to a sigh of relief in risk trades but CIBC is warning that more pain could come with inflation staying stubbornly high and the Fed forced to hike more than markets are expecting.

For today's report, they noted that price gains were broad-based with shelter costs continuing to climb and hitting 3.8%. The other main factor is autos with used vehicle prices up a staggering 31% y/y.

"While there were signs of supply chain pressures starting to ease in November, that could stall in the near term with the spread of omicron globally," economists at CIBC write.

Looking ahead, auto prices should ease next year as supply chains are sorted out but the baton will past to services. They also think gasoline prices will remain contained thanks to OPEC supplies.

Overall though, they think the Fed and the market are both underestimating the need for rate hikes.

"With Powell having retired the 'transitory' description of inflation, and price pressures becoming widespread as wages rise strongly, it's clear that the Fed will be accelerating its QE tapering at the December meeting. It will likely end tapering in the early spring to allow for a Q2 rate hike when the winter Covid wave is expected to be behind us, and the Fed will want to lean against cyclical inflationary pressures to contain inflation expectations. But it's going to take more than the mid-1% fed funds rate that the market has priced in beyond 2022 to slow growth and contain inflation on a more sustained basis."