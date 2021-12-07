In the aftermath of the release, oil prices are ever-so-slightly lower.

There's no word yet on products but there has been talk throughout the week about very strong US gasoline demand.

For tomorrow's official data, here's what is expected:

  • Oil -1705
  • Distillates +1571
  • Gasoline +1798K

Crude has had a nice turnaround from last week's lows near $62 but it still has a long way to go to recover the omicron and SPR declines.

oil daily Dec 8