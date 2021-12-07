In the aftermath of the release, oil prices are ever-so-slightly lower.
US API CRUDE OIL STOCK CHANGE ACTUAL -3.089M (FORECAST 2.093M, PREVIOUS -0.747M)— Fast Stock Market News (@faststocknewss)
There's no word yet on products but there has been talk throughout the week about very strong US gasoline demand.
For tomorrow's official data, here's what is expected:
- Oil -1705
- Distillates +1571
- Gasoline +1798K
Crude has had a nice turnaround from last week's lows near $62 but it still has a long way to go to recover the omicron and SPR declines.