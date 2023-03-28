The inventory data from the private survey is out now, official data follows Wed. morning (US time).

Via Twitter:

Expectations I had seen centred on:

Headline crude +0.1 mn barrels

Distillates -1.5 mn bbls

Gasoline -1.6 mn

--

The oil price had surged the past couple of days. Anyone out there think it might have been pre tempting this data release?

--

This data point is from a privately-conducted survey from the American Petroleum Institute (API):

It's a survey of oil storage facilities and companies

The official report is due Wednesday morning US time. The two reports are quite different. The official government data comes from the US Energy Information Administration (EIA):