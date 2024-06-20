A piece in Dow Jones / Markt Watch (gated).

“Froth forecasts” compiled by State Street Associates (based on research by Harvard University professor Robin Greenwood):

probability of a 40% decline at some point over the next two years — the operational definition of a crash that they use — is calculated to be 18%, lower than the trailing five-year average of forecasted probabilities of 26%.

crash probabilities are a function of the U.S. stock market’s performance over the past two years. As past performance increases, so does the probability of a subsequent crash. When the trailing two-year price runup is 100%, for example, the probability of a subsequent crash is close to 50%. When the trailing price-runup is 150%, “a crash is nearly certain.”

