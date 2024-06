European political analysts' assessment of the European Union elections, in a nutshell:

mainstream parties looked set to keep a majority in the EU parliament

but far-right parties are on course to boost presence

There has been much hand wringing over high-profile gains by far-right parties, none more so than Macron:

As I post EUR/USD has hit lows circa 1.0768 in super-thin trade (How thin? It's a few chaps (and ladies) in NZ and a gathering of robots check this out)

More politics here

Graphic via AFP: