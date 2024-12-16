The headline economic activity data for November is here:

More now, focus on the property sector, info via Reuters reporting:

Property investment in China fell 10.4% in the first eleven months of 2024 from a year earlier

the fall was 10.3% in the January - October period

Property sales by floor area in January-November fell 14.3% from a year earlier

15.8% drop in January-October

New construction starts measured by floor area declined 23.0% on year,

22.6% drop in January-October

Funds raised by China's property developers were down 18.0% from a year earlier

19.2% fall in January-October

China's property sector is still languishing:

An encouraging point in this data was that:

new home prices in 70 major cities fell -0.2% m/m which is the smallest decrease in 17 months

