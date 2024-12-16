The headline economic activity data for November is here:
More now, focus on the property sector, info via Reuters reporting:
Property investment in China fell 10.4% in the first eleven months of 2024 from a year earlier
- the fall was 10.3% in the January - October period
Property sales by floor area in January-November fell 14.3% from a year earlier
- 15.8% drop in January-October
New construction starts measured by floor area declined 23.0% on year,
- 22.6% drop in January-October
Funds raised by China's property developers were down 18.0% from a year earlier
- 19.2% fall in January-October
China's property sector is still languishing:
An encouraging point in this data was that:
new
home prices in 70 major cities
fell -0.2% m/m
- which is the smallest decrease in 17 months
- used homes fell -0.35% m/m
- smallest drop since May 2023