The leaders of France and Germany, Emmanuel Macron and Olaf Scholz spoke to Russia's Putin on the weekend. the phone call is said to have lasted for 80 minutes.

  • Putin said he's open to resuming dialogue with Ukraine.

Info via BBC.

Also, Putin said he's prepared to look for ways to ship grain stuck in Ukrainian ports but demanded the West first lift sanctions. Via Al Jezeera.

Grain exports from Ukraine would go some way to addressing the looming global food shortage. As for talks with Ukraine on ending the war. I reckon that is a long, long way off.

putin 11 May 2022

