Putin: All our attempts to change the situation were fruitless
ukraine
Adam Button
Thursday, 24/02/2022 | 16:32 GMT-0
24/02/2022 | 16:32 GMT-0
- Russia remains part of the global economy
- Our partners should understand that and should not push out out of the global system
- We do not plan to damage the system we belong to
More to come
