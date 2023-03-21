- Russia is prepared to expand oil deliveries to China
- We looked a cooperation with China in energy
- Xi paid great attention to Ukraine peace plan in our 1-on-1 meeting
- We will react to Britain sending depleted uranium ammo to Ukraine
- West is not re ready for the Chinese peace plan
- We agreed to increase trade in oil products
Peace doesn't sound like it's close. Obviously, Putin here is saying that there will have to be more pain (and territorial losses) for Ukraine to come to the table on his terms. Who knows when that will be.