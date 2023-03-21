Russia is prepared to expand oil deliveries to China

We looked a cooperation with China in energy

Xi paid great attention to Ukraine peace plan in our 1-on-1 meeting

We will react to Britain sending depleted uranium ammo to Ukraine

West is not re ready for the Chinese peace plan

We agreed to increase trade in oil products

Peace doesn't sound like it's close. Obviously, Putin here is saying that there will have to be more pain (and territorial losses) for Ukraine to come to the table on his terms. Who knows when that will be.