When asked about Russia helping to build satellites for North Korea, Putin says that "that is why we've come to the Vostochny Cosmodrome". Adding that "we will discuss all issues and topics" and that "Kim is showing a big interest in Russian rocket equipment".

Coming into their meeting, it has been speculated that Kim would ask Putin for food aid and weapons technology in return for military supply as Russia continues its conflict with Ukraine. This reaffirms that somewhat but it also seems like space technology is not out of the question here, with North Korea still trying its hardest to to obtain military spy satellites in particular.

That being said, Russia has been very secretive about their space technology and despite the two countries sharing common interests, I reckon Putin would still prefer to keep some cards close to his chest and not share too much.