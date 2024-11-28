If Ukraine becomes a nuclear power, Russia will use all means of destruction.

Damage from ATACMS strikes on Russia was minimal.

Choice of response weapon depends on damage.

There are no preconditions for Russia to start talks on Ukraine, but there are conditions for peace.

Russia's attitude to a settlement on Ukraine has not changed with the appearance of new types of weaponry.

Trump is an experienced and intelligent politician.

Says he believes that Biden administration is trying to create difficulties for Trump with Russia.

Russia is ready for dialogue with US.

These are comments in response to the latest escalation and to the rumours of Ukraine getting nuclear weapons from the US. The last comments confirm that Russia is ready to look through the latest events as it prepares for a peace deal when Trump will officially take office as President.