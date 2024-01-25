AI image

Earlier this month, Ukraine called for talks but it turned out those talks didn't include Russia and were pre-conditioned on the return of all Ukrainian territory and prosecution for war crimes. That's a bit of a non-starter.

So we'll wait on where this goes but I'm not exactly holding my breath. That said, wars end in unexpected ways and my first instinct if the war ended would be to buy the euro.

Meanwhile, Russian and Iranian diplomats are holding talks today with the relationship reaching 'a whole new level' according to RT.