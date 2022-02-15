  • Russia is ready to continue gas supplies via Ukraine after 2024
  • Nord Stream 2 will strengthen energy security in Europe
  • Germany will continue to receive gas at long term prices
  • Nord Stream 2 is technically ready to ship gas
  • says Nord Stream 2 will improve Europe's energy security
  • We are ready to continue talks on missiles and other issues
  • We do not want war in Europe and that's why we set forward security proposals
  • There is genocide in Donbass region
  • Decision on partial troop withdrawal has been taken
  • Solution should be based on Minsk peace process
  • We have to solve problems of Donbass
  • We will review Duma initiative on Donbass separatists

The comments don't address the Ukraine situation but perhaps that's the message. Overall, it's constructive.Gold prices are down $17.

The market will remain concerned about    inflation  but I think this is the beginning of the end of this crisis.