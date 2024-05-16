  • Talks showed the importance of the relationship
  • Thanks Xi for warm reception
  • Says he is in constant contact with Xi, and that they discuss all issues
  • Priorities of talks were trade and investment, also talked on energy
  • We have concrete plans to deepen energy cooperation

These are very on-the-surface comments by Putin. But his visit is definitely a highly symbolic one, after both men have cemented their status on the iron throne in their respective countries. It is a show of support for each other more than anything else.