Talks showed the importance of the relationship

Thanks Xi for warm reception

Says he is in constant contact with Xi, and that they discuss all issues

Priorities of talks were trade and investment, also talked on energy

We have concrete plans to deepen energy cooperation

These are very on-the-surface comments by Putin. But his visit is definitely a highly symbolic one, after both men have cemented their status on the iron throne in their respective countries. It is a show of support for each other more than anything else.