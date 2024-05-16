- Talks showed the importance of the relationship
- Thanks Xi for warm reception
- Says he is in constant contact with Xi, and that they discuss all issues
- Priorities of talks were trade and investment, also talked on energy
- We have concrete plans to deepen energy cooperation
These are very on-the-surface comments by Putin. But his visit is definitely a highly symbolic one, after both men have cemented their status on the iron throne in their respective countries. It is a show of support for each other more than anything else.