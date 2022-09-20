Putin's speech today was pre-recorded and all kinds of rumors have been flying around regarding what he will say. It was supposed to come today but it's been pushed back now until 8 am Moscow time, according to reports.

All the schedule changes and buzz have certaintly added to the anticipation.

It's a pre-recorded speech, but so was the declaration of the 'special military operation' in Ukraine. There are denials out there of a further mobilization but whatever it is could be market moving so be aware and watch out for leaks beforehand.

Russia's stock market today certainly didn't behave as though it was good news as it fell the most since the fighting started.

Moex
MOEX daily