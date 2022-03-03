Russia's Putin talked with the Saudi Crown Prince and said:
- That it was unacceptable to politicize issues of global energy supplies
- Two leaders discussed Western sanctions and OPEC+ deal
Meanwhile Russian foreign intelligence chief said:
- For us this is no longer Cold War with the West but Hot War
- Ukrainians will determine own future, but it will be a completely different Ukraine and a different story
Other headlines:
- Majority of Russian missile launches coming from inside Ukraine, more than half of total, as Russian moves in mobile systems