The meeting between Russia's Putin and Xi have started. Some headlines:

Putin:

You been able to make status stronger

China has made a great leap forward

I know you give a lot of attention to Russian – Chinese relations

You have a balance approach to the international situation

We have looked at your proposals for the resolution of the Ukraine conflict

We'll discuss this question

We will discuss your initiative on Ukraine which will view with respect

I am very glad you have found the time to come here

We are open for negotiating a process on Ukraine

Xi:

You are my dear friend

I am very glad to be here for a visit

We should have close relations with Russia

I know that you have presidential elections in 2024, I am convinced Russian people support you

I am very thankful to you for your support for China

Rather tame comments and broad strokes