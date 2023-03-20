The meeting between Russia's Putin and Xi have started. Some headlines:
Putin:
- You been able to make status stronger
- China has made a great leap forward
- I know you give a lot of attention to Russian – Chinese relations
- You have a balance approach to the international situation
- We have looked at your proposals for the resolution of the Ukraine conflict
- We'll discuss this question
- We will discuss your initiative on Ukraine which will view with respect
- I am very glad you have found the time to come here
- We are open for negotiating a process on Ukraine
Xi:
- You are my dear friend
- I am very glad to be here for a visit
- We should have close relations with Russia
- I know that you have presidential elections in 2024, I am convinced Russian people support you
- I am very thankful to you for your support for China
Rather tame comments and broad strokes