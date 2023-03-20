The meeting between Russia's Putin and Xi have started. Some headlines:

Putin:

  • You been able to make status stronger
  • China has made a great leap forward
  • I know you give a lot of attention to Russian – Chinese relations
  • You have a balance approach to the international situation
  • We have looked at your proposals for the resolution of the Ukraine conflict
  • We'll discuss this question
  • We will discuss your initiative on Ukraine which will view with respect
  • I am very glad you have found the time to come here
  • We are open for negotiating a process on Ukraine

Xi:

  • You are my dear friend
  • I am very glad to be here for a visit
  • We should have close relations with Russia
  • I know that you have presidential elections in 2024, I am convinced Russian people support you
  • I am very thankful to you for your support for China

Rather tame comments and broad strokes