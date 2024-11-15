AI image

A report today showed that Russia cut off natural gas exports to Austria and European gas prices spiked. There could be some arm twisting there aimed to get Europe on board with an end to the war.

Putin talked with Scholz today and reports say the Russian leader said possible agreements on Ukraine should take into account Russia's security interests, proceed from new territorial realities, and address the root causes of the conflict.

Trump promised to end the conflict within 48 hours of being elected.

Scholz is also campaigning on more fiscal spending, though polls show he's likely to lose: