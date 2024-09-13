The UK and the US meet on Friday to discuss plans to allow Kyiv to strike targets inside Russia with Western-supplied missiles.

Russian President Vladimir Putin warned he would regard such an agreement as tantamount to NATO directly entering the war.

“This will mean that NATO countries, the United States, and European countries are fighting Russia”

Via Politico:

Military experts argue any guidelines agreed for the British weapons at the two-hour summit in Washington could also then pave the way for the Ukrainians to fire U.S.-supplied ATACMS — a tactical ballistic missile system — at airfields and army bases deep inside in Russia.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov suggested the meeting between Starmer and Biden was a mere formality and that a deal had already been done, vowing Russia’s reponse “will be appropriate.”

If this is going to be added geopolitical risk markets are so far shrugging it off.