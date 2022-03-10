Putin the wolf of gas meme

This is an important comment. Putin hasn't taken this off the table but the nightmare short-term scenario would be that if they cut off gas to Europe.

These are important comments. There was a tail risk that Russia would halt oil and gas exports to 'unfriendly' nations but Putin appears to be reluctant to do that (though he's left himself some wiggle room).

  • We have agreements with friendly countries on fertilizers
  • On fertilizer markets: If the west creates problems for Russia, then there will be inevitable negative consequences for world markets
  • We don't want to see price rises on Russian food
  • Fertilizer prices could rise further
  • Russia decided to temporarily suspend fertilizer exports