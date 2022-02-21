Putin the wolf of gas meme

Putin may recognize the breakaway regions in the Duma as soon as today.

  • We need to consider if we recognize independence of two breakaway regions
  • All these years, the people who live in Donbas has been bullied
  • If Russia faces the danger of Ukraine joining NATO, the threat for our country will increase substantially
  • France told me the US position had changed but wouldn't tell me what the changes were
  • Lavrov confirms meeting with Blinken on Feb 24 in Geneva
  • Macron told him Ukraine is working on fresh ideas to hold elections in its two breakaway regions
  • Kozak, who is the special representative on Ukraine, tells him Ukraine will never observe Minsk agreements
  • Bortnikov: One of the saboteurs who crossed into Russia was captured
  • 68,500 refugees have left Donbas
  • Defense minister Shoigu: Ukraine has built up large military force near Donas
  • Ukraine has amassed 59.3K troops at separatist borders

He's not tipping his hand either way here but you can see which way the wind is blowing. And if you can't have a look at Russian markets.

Watch Putin live (with translation) here.

   Crude oil  is up 84-cents to $91.91 today.

These comments appear to be helping to improve the risk mood.