Russian asset freeze by foreign countries destroyed trust

Changes will only affect the currency of payment

Will continue gas supplies in line with contracts

Government to order gazprom to make corresponding changes to gas contracts

Gives central bank and government a week to come up with solution to move these operations to roubles

That's certainly RUB positive, though it's down 5% today to 103.57. (Update: Now it's on the move, down to 99.80)