Putin will be travelling to Beijing to meet Chinese President Xi on Thursday and Friday.

It's probably a formality after Russia's latest election but we can't forget that the two met at the Olympics in Beijing in Feb 2022 just before Russia invaded Ukraine. There the two touted 'friendship without limits'

They've met once or twice since then and there weren't any wars and China is under fire for supplying Russia with weapons components but they appear to be growing closer together. And in many ways it's a perfect marriage due to Russia's massive commodity stockpiles and China's need for raw materials.