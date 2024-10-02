The analysts consensus for Q3 deliveries was 463,310 but the whisper number was 472K based on VIN numbers. Tesla reported deliveries of 443,956 and production of 410,831 for Q2.

The likely bigger market mover for Tesla will be the robotaxi event on October 10 and shares have risen 20% in the past month in anticipation. The event touts a 'dedicated robotaxi' but what I'm watching more closely is for news on robotics via the Optimus program as that could be a huge market.

The kneejerk in shares has been lower.