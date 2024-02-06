There is a headline that Qatar PM says:

Hamas response in negotiations is positive and that makes Qatar optimistic.

There is no further details.

The price of oil moved lower initially to $73.44 but has rotated back to the upside at $73.73. That's up $0.94 or 1.29%.

The problem with the negotiations is Israeli is said to not support a full cease-fire. They don't trust a full cease-fire.

Meanwhile, US Sec. of State Blinkin says US is reviewing Hamas's response to framework on hostage deal, and will discuss with Israel government on Wednesday. He adds there is a lot of work to be done by US continues to believe that an agreement as possible.

NOTE: Hamas says they have dealt with the proposal in a positive spirit to ensure a comprehensive cease-fire, and the aggression, lift the siege and exchange prisoners.