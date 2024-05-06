A leading Hamas source says:

Qatari/Egyptian mediators says Hamas has agreed to their cease-fire proposal

Hamas agreed to a modified Egyptian proposal

...BUT, a Israeli army radio journalist said that:

Hamas agreed to a modified cease-fire proposal which differs from the formula approved by Israel.

The modified plan is unacceptable to Israel

Meanwhile Hamas is waiting if Israel will agree to the cease-fire agreement or will disrupt it.

Guess what, it seems Israel does not agree to the modified plan.

An Israeli official says that the proposal includes "far reaching conclusions that Israel does not agree to".