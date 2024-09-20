Shares of Intel are trading up 5.82% after reports from the WSJ that Qualcomm approached the company about a takeover in recent days.

The shares of Intel are down in 2024 from an end of year closing level of $50.25. The current price is up $1.23 or 5.82% at $22.37 in volatile trading . The low for the year reached $18.51 on September 10.

With Berkshire ridding itself of some of the Apple position and Bank of America and raising cash, would that be an idea too?

I am just thinking out loud. That is not substantiated but it might be interested in if they like the management and the plan.