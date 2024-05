Total refunding of $125billion in May-July quarter, including $17.2b of new cash

Will sell $58 billion in 3s, $42b in 10s and $25b in 30s

To increase 5y TIPS by $1b to $21b

To keep 10y TIPS at $16b

Prudent to continue incremental increase in TIPS in May-July quarter

Expects to increase 4, 6, and 8 week bill auctions in coming days

Through July plans to hold weekly liquidity support buybacks of up to $2b per quarter

Yields are at the lows of the day after the announcement.