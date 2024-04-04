Below is a quick rundown of what markets are expecting from tomorrow's US jobs report:

Headline NFP: 200k (prior 275k)

Unemployment Rate: 3.9% (prior 3.9%)

Average earnings MM: 0.3% (prior 0.1%)

Average earnings YY: 4.1% (prior 4.3%)

NFP expectations

It's important to note that the employment data released throughout the week has been mostly better than expected or better than priors:

ISM manufacturing employment index: 47.4 (prior 45.9)

ISM services employment index: 48.5 (prior 48.0)

ADP national employment: 184k vs 148k expected

That means that the whisper number for NFP tomorrow might be slightly higher than the 200k consensus estimate.