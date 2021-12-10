Measures of volatility are broadly lower on more positive sentiment surrounding potential for vaccines effectiveness around the Omicron variant

Dollar finding bids on anticipation of a hot CPI print later today

Commodities slightly off the boil from recent recovery highs

Yields up. US yields rising in antcipation of the Fed's hand being pushed by a hot CPI today. 3 hikes currently priced in for next year.

Finally, stocks off highs, but the broader recovery has been marked with the S&P500 able to get back to pre-Thanksgiving levels

In summary markets are just flat with not much to drive them.

Major drivers remain Omicron variant headlines and Fed policy expectations.