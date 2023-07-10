The economic and event calendar is somewhat limited today:

Canada building permits for May will be released at 8:30 AM with expectations of a 7. 0 % increase after a -18.8% plunge last month. Data can be volatile on a month over month basis

At 10 AM ET, US wholesale inventories for May are expected to fall by -0.1% versus -0.1% last month. Wholesale sales will also be released. They rose 0.2% last month.

At 12 noon, Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta Pres. Bostic will be speaking before a Chamber of Commerce audience

At 3 PM, Bank of England Gov. Bailey and Finance Minister Jeremy Hunt at the annual Mansion House dinner

Also at 3 PM ET, US Consumer Credit will be released with expectations of an increase of $20.50 billion versus $23.01 billion last month