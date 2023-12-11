Besides a decent retreat in the Japanese yen today, there isn't much across broader markets to really pique trading interest so far. And understandably so when you take a look at what is on the agenda for this week. There isn't anything much today but there will be bigger fish to fry in the days ahead as seen below.

UK November labour market report (12/12)

US November CPI data (12/12)

US November PPI data (13/12)

FOMC meeting policy decision (13/12)

New Zealand Q3 GDP data (14/12)

Australia November labour market report (14/12)

SNB meeting policy decision (14/12)

BOE meeting policy decision (14/12)

ECB meeting policy decision (14/12)

US November retail sales data (14/12)

China November industrial production, retail sales data (15/12)

Eurozone December preliminary PMI data (15/12)

UK December preliminary PMI data (15/12)

US December preliminary PMI data (15/12)

With a host of major data releases and key central bank meetings to go through, it isn't too surprising to see markets stay on edge for now as we await all of the items on the agenda above.