A note from RaboBank argues for EUR/USD to parity by mid 2025. Citing:
- Trump expected to implement trade tariffs, which would negatively impact eurozone economies, particularly Germany’s
- German exporters would thus "almost certainly welcome a softer euro”
- this could raise further calls for the European Central Bank to continue lowering rates
- Trump’s planned tariffs and tax cuts could lift inflation and limit Federal Reserve rate cuts
- Fed could halt policy easing after the January
Link to a quick interview is here: Rabobank’s Foley Sees Euro-Dollar Being Pulled Lower