A note from RaboBank argues for EUR/USD to parity by mid 2025. Citing:

Trump expected to implement trade tariffs, which would negatively impact eurozone economies, particularly Germany’s

German exporters would thus "almost certainly welcome a softer euro”

this could raise further calls for the European Central Bank to continue lowering rates

Trump’s planned tariffs and tax cuts could lift inflation and limit Federal Reserve rate cuts

Fed could halt policy easing after the January

Link to a quick interview is here: Rabobank’s Foley Sees Euro-Dollar Being Pulled Lower