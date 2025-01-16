Via Rabobanbk analyst Foley on the Australian dollar, in brief.
AUD could weaken a little in the months ahead, Rabo says the risk is AUD/USD dropping to 0.60 by the the middle of this year.
Citing:
- a firm US dollar
- headwinds due to China's economy
Also notes potentially rising political uncertainty ahead of Australia’s federal election in May, a deterioration in Australia's budget and current account positions.
Earlier from Australia, another huge job number, although full time jobs declined while part-teime surged: