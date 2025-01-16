Via Rabobanbk analyst Foley on the Australian dollar, in brief.

AUD could weaken a little in the months ahead, Rabo says the risk is AUD/USD dropping to 0.60 by the the middle of this year.

Citing:

a firm US dollar

headwinds due to China's economy

Also notes potentially rising political uncertainty ahead of Australia’s federal election in May, a deterioration in Australia's budget and current account positions.

