It is a slim majority though with 13 out of the 25 economists polled expecting the RBA to add at least another 25 bps rate hike by the end of September this year. The median pricing for the cash rate is seen at 4.10%.

Meanwhile, the remaining 12 economists expect the cash rate to be maintained at 3.85% as per current market pricing.

As for the coming decision in June, 25 of 29 economists expect there to be no rate hike by the RBA. Looking at the view of the local banks, only ANZ is forecasting a 25 bps rate hike in Q3 while Westpac and CBA are arguing for an extended pause.