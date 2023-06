The lone notable items on the North American economic calendar today are:

Canadian building permits at 8:30 am ET

Canadian Ivey PMI at 10 am ET

New Zealand GDT Price Index at approx 9:45 am ET

None of those are market movers so instead the market will be digesting the surprise RBA rate hike and what it means for the Bank of Canada tomorrow and the FOMC next week. At present, the market is pricing in a 48% chance of BOC hike, up from 40% last week.