34 of 36 economists see the RBA leaving the cash rate unchanged next week

21 of 35 economists see the RBA hiking to 4.35% or higher by year-end

The remaining 14 economists forecast no more rate hikes for the year

Among Australia's "big four", ANZ, CBA, and Westpac are not seeing any more rate hikes by the RBA for this year while NAB is the only one forecasting one more rate hike to 4.35% in November.