RBC is looking for a modestly weaker non-farm payroll report from the US later today, Friday, 8 December at 8.30 am US Eastern time.

RBC forecasts the unemployment rate to rise by 0.1 to 4.0%

Employment likely to grow by 185K, "with return of workers from the UAW strike accounting for 30K workers of that gain"

"Broadly speaking, we expect labour demand will continue to slow, and for that to ease wage pressures further."

