RBC Capital Markets forecasts a record high for the S&P 500 in 2024, citing:

  • sentiment is constructive for now
  • valuations can stay higher than many investors realise
  • declining inflation should act as a tailwind for price to earnings multiples
  • labour market resilience indicates economy should avoid recession
  • targets 5,000 level (and with a bull case of 5300) which is the median of five different models used by the analysts at RBC, taking into account sentiment, valuations, earnings, the economy, politics, and the cross-asset dynamic between stocks and fixed interest

Caveats noted:

  • the US presidential election will be a source of uncertainty
  • a slower economy expected in 2024 through 2025 is the biggest headwind to equity market performance
spx rbc target 5000 in 2024