RBC Capital Markets forecasts a record high for the S&P 500 in 2024, citing:

sentiment is constructive for now

valuations can stay higher than many investors realise

declining inflation should act as a tailwind for price to earnings multiples

labour market resilience indicates economy should avoid recession

targets 5,000 level (and with a bull case of 5300) which is the median of five different models used by the analysts at RBC, taking into account sentiment, valuations, earnings, the economy, politics, and the cross-asset dynamic between stocks and fixed interest

Caveats noted: