On the OPC+ meeting and announcement, earlier info:

In a nutshell the OPEC announcement included plans to phase out voluntary production cuts of 2.2 million barrels per day

would begin phasing out those cuts over the course of 12 months starting in October

more than 500,000 barrels per day would return to the market by December

1.8 million barrels per day would come back by June 2025

RBC is not so sure:

“Some people read the OPEC statement, particularly the part about the adding barrels back from the voluntary cut, as bearish”

But:

“They were pretty clear that this is going to be data dependent”

“As we get to the end of August, if the fundamental picture looks worse than what we have now, they would pause that addition”

Oil update, hourly candles: