RBC research likes buying EUR/GBP this week with a target at 0.8940 and a stop at 0.8690.

"All the main UK February activity data are out this week and our economists think there is a risk the are again depressed by industrial action in the month, with GDP failing against expectations for a small rise," RBC notes.

For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus. For a limited time, get a 7 day free trial, basic for $79 per month and premium at $109 per month. Get it here.