Berkshire Hathaway bought more shares of Occidental Petroleum over the last three trading days

adding to it's existing stake

bought circa 4.7 mn shares on Thursday and Friday last week and on Tuesday this week.

now holds a 24.9% in the firm, a Houston-based oil and gas producer

In 2022 Berkshire received regulatory approval to purchase an up to 50% holding in the firm.

Buffett buying oil sector shares is a nice encouragement for oil bulls.