The major US indices are in a saw-tooth pattern over the last 3 days.

Looking at the major indices, the changes showed:

  • Dow Industrial Average: Up 341 points. Down -398. Up 126.13.
  • S&P: Up 51 points. Down 55.13 points . Up 55.21 points
  • Nasdaq. Up 219 points. Down -213.95 points. Up 259.01 points.

The percentage changes today showed:

  • Dow +0.30%,
  • S&P index +0.97%
  • NASDAQ index +1.45%

The small-cap Russell 2000 rose modestly by 0.09%.

China stocks did not do well today as concerns about stimulus have China started to resurface:

  • Tencent, -8.5%
  • Nio, -8.03%
  • Alibaba, -6.63%
  • iShares MSCI China ETF, -10.81%

The Shanghai composite index rose by 4.59% after coming back from its Golden Week holiday, but the Hong Kong's Hang Seng index which was open last week fell -9.41% after sharp gains last week.

Some of the bigger gainers today included:

  • Trump Media & Technology Group: +18.54%
  • Robinhood Markets: +9.86%
  • Palantir: +6.56%
  • Chewy: +5.32%
  • Palo Alto Networks: +4.79%
  • Intel: +4.20%
  • NVIDIA: +4.05%
  • Block: +3.87%
  • American Airlines: +3.38%
  • Broadcom: +3.23%
  • Netflix: +2.82%