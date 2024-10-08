The major US indices are in a saw-tooth pattern over the last 3 days.

Looking at the major indices, the changes showed:

Dow Industrial Average: Up 341 points. Down -398. Up 126.13.

S&P: Up 51 points. Down 55.13 points . Up 55.21 points

Nasdaq. Up 219 points. Down -213.95 points. Up 259.01 points.

The percentage changes today showed:

Dow +0.30%,

S&P index +0.97%

NASDAQ index +1.45%

The small-cap Russell 2000 rose modestly by 0.09%.

China stocks did not do well today as concerns about stimulus have China started to resurface:

Tencent, -8.5%

Nio, -8.03%

Alibaba, -6.63%

iShares MSCI China ETF, -10.81%

The Shanghai composite index rose by 4.59% after coming back from its Golden Week holiday, but the Hong Kong's Hang Seng index which was open last week fell -9.41% after sharp gains last week.

Some of the bigger gainers today included: