The major US indices are in a saw-tooth pattern over the last 3 days.
Looking at the major indices, the changes showed:
- Dow Industrial Average: Up 341 points. Down -398. Up 126.13.
- S&P: Up 51 points. Down 55.13 points . Up 55.21 points
- Nasdaq. Up 219 points. Down -213.95 points. Up 259.01 points.
The percentage changes today showed:
- Dow +0.30%,
- S&P index +0.97%
- NASDAQ index +1.45%
The small-cap Russell 2000 rose modestly by 0.09%.
China stocks did not do well today as concerns about stimulus have China started to resurface:
- Tencent, -8.5%
- Nio, -8.03%
- Alibaba, -6.63%
- iShares MSCI China ETF, -10.81%
The Shanghai composite index rose by 4.59% after coming back from its Golden Week holiday, but the Hong Kong's Hang Seng index which was open last week fell -9.41% after sharp gains last week.
Some of the bigger gainers today included:
- Trump Media & Technology Group: +18.54%
- Robinhood Markets: +9.86%
- Palantir: +6.56%
- Chewy: +5.32%
- Palo Alto Networks: +4.79%
- Intel: +4.20%
- NVIDIA: +4.05%
- Block: +3.87%
- American Airlines: +3.38%
- Broadcom: +3.23%
- Netflix: +2.82%