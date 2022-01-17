The data post is here:

This weekly result does not normally attract much attention, but this big drop has. Reuters with the piece:

Australian consumer confidence took a battering last week as an explosion in coronavirus cases triggered self-imposed lockdowns, squashing spending and blowing holes in supply chains.

... consumer sentiment slid 7.6% last week to its lowest since October 2020, lower even than during the Delta variant surge when much of the country was officially locked down.

As I said in the data post, the releases does not usually move AUD much at all. And despite the big slump and the extra attention AUD is hardly changed: