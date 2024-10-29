Mark Zandi is chief economist at Moody's Analytics.

On the reasons for steeply rising interest rates he cites:

strong economy

higher tariffs, immigrant deportations, and deficit if Trump elected

***

Given the super-heated pre-election environment in the US Zandi has come under partisan attack.

I posted on him a few weeks back:

In which I pulled out the warning to expect smaller/slower Fed cuts. Somehting which has indeed played out.

While I understand the partisan attacks I'll just say that if you are taking your advice on the economy from politically-motivated partisans vs. qualified economists you do so at your own risk.

And yes, I am also aware there is a questioning and deep distrust of experts. Its probably reasonable to be distrustful of no-nothing morons also, no?