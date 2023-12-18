Temperatures in parts of China have hit their lowest levels since records began according to reports from State Media.

China's agriculture ministry has launched an emergency response.

China's national disaster prevention body issued a directive to local authorities to prepare emergency plans, including to store thermal coal in advance "to ensure the normal power generation of power plants during the critical period".

Conditions may be easing in Beijing where local forecasts have reduced the severity of its weather warning. Schools will reopen for in-person classes after shutting for several days last week.