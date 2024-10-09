Ahead of the CPI data tomorrow morning at 8:30 AM, US stocks closed higher with the S&P and the Dow industrial average both closing at record levels. The NASDAQ index closed higher as well and is now around 1.9% from it's all time high closing level at 18467.58.

A snapshot of the closing levels shows:

Dow industrial average rose 431.63 points or 1.03% at 42512.00

S&P index rose 40.91 points or 0.71% at 5792.04

NASDAQ index rose 108.70 points or 0.60% at 18291.62

The small-cap Russell 2000 rose 5.601 points or 0.26% at 2200.58

Looking at the Magnificent Seven, despite the gains, the results were mixed:

Apple (AAPL): +$3.77 (+1.67%)

Amazon.com (AMZN): +$2.45 (+1.34%)

Microsoft (MSFT): +$2.75 (+0.66%)

NVIDIA (NVDA): -$0.24 (-0.18%)

Meta Platforms (META): -$2.55 (-0.43%)

Tesla (TSLA): -$3.45 (-1.41%)

Alphabet A (GOOGL): -$2.52 (-1.53%)

Other gainers today included: