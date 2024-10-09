Ahead of the CPI data tomorrow morning at 8:30 AM, US stocks closed higher with the S&P and the Dow industrial average both closing at record levels. The NASDAQ index closed higher as well and is now around 1.9% from it's all time high closing level at 18467.58.
A snapshot of the closing levels shows:
- Dow industrial average rose 431.63 points or 1.03% at 42512.00
- S&P index rose 40.91 points or 0.71% at 5792.04
- NASDAQ index rose 108.70 points or 0.60% at 18291.62
The small-cap Russell 2000 rose 5.601 points or 0.26% at 2200.58
Looking at the Magnificent Seven, despite the gains, the results were mixed:
- Apple (AAPL): +$3.77 (+1.67%)
- Amazon.com (AMZN): +$2.45 (+1.34%)
- Microsoft (MSFT): +$2.75 (+0.66%)
- NVIDIA (NVDA): -$0.24 (-0.18%)
- Meta Platforms (META): -$2.55 (-0.43%)
- Tesla (TSLA): -$3.45 (-1.41%)
- Alphabet A (GOOGL): -$2.52 (-1.53%)
Other gainers today included:
- Celsius (CELH): +6.16%
- Snowflake (SNOW): +5.42%
- Corning (GLW): +4.82%
- Super Micro Computer (SMCI): +4.28%
- General Motors (GM): +4.21%
- Palantir (PLTR): +4.05%
- Pfizer (PFE): +3.48%
- Arm (ARM): +3.36%
- Fortinet (FTNT): +3.27%
- Chewy (CHWY): +3.01%
- Roblox (RBLX): +2.99%
- Broadcom (AVGO): +2.89%