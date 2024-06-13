The broader US indices closed at record levels once again. For the NASDAQ index the index closed at a record level for the third consecutive day. For the S&P index it had thrown together for consecutive record closes.

The Dow Industrial Average average continues to lag. It still remains well below the 40,003 high closing level reached on May 17.

The final numbers are showing:

Dow Industrial Average average minus 65.11 points or -0.17% at 38647.09

S&P index plus the 12.73 points or 0.23% at 5433.75

NASDAQ and 59.12 point or 0.34% at 17667.56.

The small-cap Russell 2000 fell -18.19 point or -0.88% at 2038.90.

After close, Adobe announced its earnings at $4.48 higher than the $4.39 estimate. Revenues came in at $5.31 billion versus $5.29 billion estimate.

Guidance:

Revenues:The full year forecast is for revenues $21.4 to $21.5B toward the high end of the $21.3 to $21.5 estimate

EPS: $18 to $18.20 versus $17.60 to $18 expected.

Adobe shares in after-hours trading is up $56 or 14.25% at $524. It closed today at $458.74, down -$1.13 or -0.25%.

Looking at the daily chart, the post close trading has the price now between it 100 day moving average at $519.28 and it 200-day moving average at $544.35