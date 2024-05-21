The major US stock indices are closing with gains today with both the S&P and NASDAQ index closing at record levels. Gains were somewhat modest ahead of the Nvidia earnings after the close tomorrow.
The final numbers are showing:
- Dow Industrial Average is up 66.22 points or 0.17% at 39872.00
- S&P index up 13.30 points or 0.25% at 5321.42
- NASDAQ index of 37.75 points or 0.22% at 16832.62
The small-cap Russell 2000 fell -4.144 points or -0.20% at 2098.35.
There's only one stockinette Nvidia. It shares rose $6.06 (at least was in $6.66) to $953.86 which is good enough for a record close for that stock.
Other winners today included:
- First Solar, +8.03%
- Tesla +11.65% +6.66% (oh no!)
- Corning +2.70%
- Live Nation Entertainment, +2.56%
- Citigroup +2.53%
- Lam Research, +2.33%
- Bank of America +2.16%
- IBM +2.08%
Some losers today included:
- Trump Media -8.66%
- GameStop, -4.41%
- Palo Alto networks, -3.74%
- American Airlines -3.37%
- Shopify, -3.19%
- Roblox, -3.13%
- United Airlines, -2.91%
- Block, -2.84%