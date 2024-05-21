The major US stock indices are closing with gains today with both the S&P and NASDAQ index closing at record levels. Gains were somewhat modest ahead of the Nvidia earnings after the close tomorrow.

The final numbers are showing:

Dow Industrial Average is up 66.22 points or 0.17% at 39872.00

S&P index up 13.30 points or 0.25% at 5321.42

NASDAQ index of 37.75 points or 0.22% at 16832.62

The small-cap Russell 2000 fell -4.144 points or -0.20% at 2098.35.

There's only one stockinette Nvidia. It shares rose $6.06 (at least was in $6.66) to $953.86 which is good enough for a record close for that stock.

Other winners today included:

First Solar, +8.03%

Tesla +11.65% +6.66% (oh no!)

Corning +2.70%

Live Nation Entertainment, +2.56%

Citigroup +2.53%

Lam Research, +2.33%

Bank of America +2.16%

IBM +2.08%

Some losers today included: